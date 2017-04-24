Final UP for Arts Spring Concert set for April 28

The “Sound of Music” and other musical favorites will fill the air in the final performance of UP for Arts Spring Arts & Concerts series on Friday, April 28 from 7 pm to 8:30pm at the UP Civic/Library Atrium located at 3609 Market Square (36th and Bridgeport).

Soprano Leischen Moore, well known for her musical theater roles, will perform “From Gold to Platinum” including songs from the golden era of musicals including “The Sound of Music” as well as hits from “Shrek” and “The Little Mermaid” accompanied by Pianist Terry O’Harra.

Beautiful stained glass and ceramic creations by Featured Artist Ruth Doumit will also be displayed.

Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students and free for members. Tickets available at the door. For more info, visit www.upforarts.org.

Dinner and a show! Make the evening even more special with dinner beforehand at Grassi’s Ristorante, located at 2811 Bridgeport Way West.

Place your order between 4pm and 5:45pm and you are guaranteed to make the show. Grassi’s will also donate 20% of your purchase on concert nights to UP for Arts. Half price wine and dessert also available after the performance.