Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra to present A Royal Procession

The Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra presents A Royal Procession on Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the Rialto Theater. Conducted by Dale Johnson, this concert is sponsored by The William W. Kilworth Foundation.

The program will open with a performance by the Tacoma Youth Brass Ensemble. Mr. Johnson will then lead the Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra in William Walton’s majestic Crown Imperial March. The Young Artists Orchestra will then perform Hugo Alfven’s Swedish Rhapsody No. 1. Oxana Ejokina will then join the Orchestra for Gerald Finzi’s beautiful Eclogue for Piano and String Orchestra. Dr. Ejokina is Assistant Professor of Music and Chair of Piano Studies at Pacific Lutheran University. The evening will conclude with Jean Sibelius’ King Christian 11 Suite.

Bring your imagination and join the Tacoma Young Artists Orchestra in an unforgettable evening. Balcony sealing is $23 and can be purchased by calling the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association at (253) 627-2792. Main Poor festival seating is $10 prior to the concert and $13 at the door. For more information please call the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association Office at (253) 627-2792.

The Tacoma Youth Symphony is one of six orchestras presented by the Tacoma Youth Symphony Association. Season support has been provided by the City of Tacoma Arts Commission and the Washington State Arts Commission.