Steilacoom Town Administrator’s April 21 update to council

Upcoming Meetings:

Council Meeting – May 2, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall

Planning Commission – May 8, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Preservation and Review Board – May 24, 2017, at 6:30 PM at Town Hall.

Civil Service Commission – May 4, 2017, at 2:00 PM at the Community Center.

Council Future Agenda “Look-Ahead” Issues:

Steilacoom Tap Room:

The Steilacoom taproom is open! Serving craft beers, wine and hard cider. The April “soft” opening has been exciting and fun. Current hours are M-TH 5-9pm, Fri 4-10pm, Sat 3-10pm and Sun 3-9pm. Closed holidays. Folks are encouraged to bring their meal with them to the taproom. Snacks are available for purchase.

The “Grand” opening is planned for May 13-14 with extended hours (Sat 12-10pm, Sun 2-9pm). No minors and no pets. For up to date information please visit Facebook or steilacoomtaproom.com. Look forward to seeing you at the Tap.

Community Events:

Spring Clean-up – April 22 and 23:

Spring Cleanup is being held on the weekend of April 22nd & 23rd from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Public Works (1030 Roe Street). The event is open to Town residents and our sewer utility customers in the Arrowhead neighborhood. Identification in the form of either a utility bill or driver’s license is required for entry. No commercial haulers, landscapers, contractors, etc.

Kiwanis Bike Rodeo – May 6th:

The Kiwanis Club of Steilacoom invites local children to attend the “Bike Rodeo” May 6th at Saltar’s Elementary School, 10:00 a.m. to Noon.

Old Pioneer School – 100th year Celebration – May 11:

Join School District officials on Thursday, May 11, 2017, at their 100th year celebration of the Old Pioneer School, which now serves as our District Administration Center. This building, and the land it stands on, has been the heart of the District since the 1800’s. The current building was completed in early 1917 to serve local students. District officials are excited to host an Open House from 4:00 – 6:00 pm, which will include tours of the building, student musical performances and refreshments

Pierce County Library Series – Volcano Preparedness – May 12:

Friday May 12th at 2:00 pm at the SHMA Museum located at 1801 Rainier Street. Free.

Volcano Preparedness

Hydrologist Carolyn Driedger, Cascades outreach coordinator for the US Geological Survey, works in partnership with the public officials, emergency planners and news media

to advance the cause of volcano awareness.

Garden Club Plant Sale – May 13:

The Steilacoom Garden Club’s annual plant sale is scheduled for May 13, 2017 starting approximately 9 Am in downtown Steilacoom.

Confidential Document Shredding Event – May 20:

The Town of Steilacoom in partnership with LeMay is offering a confidential document shredding event on May 20 from 9 AM to noon at the Public Works Facility, 1030 Roe Street.

Public Safety:

DEA National Drug Take Back Day:

The Town will be participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day on April 29th. Our designated location is the Town Public Safety Building at 601 Main Street which will be open from 10 AM to 2 PM.

Safety and Security:

Idling Vehicles and/or Keys Left in the Ignition:

With the moist spring, it is not unusual to observe vehicles left unattended and idling in order to “warm up” or defrost. Unattended, idling vehicles provide an easy opportunity for vehicle theft. Additionally, keys left in the ignition while filling up for gas or “just running inside for a minute” also provide an opportunity for vehicle theft.

Personnel:

Public Safety Officer Jared Pingul graduated from the law enforcement academy on Thursday, April 20. PSO Pingul will be working with a field training officer for approximately the next 12 weeks. Welcome to the force Jared.

If you observe suspicious activity, please contact Public Safety – non-emergency number – 798-4721 as soon as possible.

Public Works:

General:

First Street Project:

We anticipate 60% plan design by the first part of May. We will schedule a public review of the plans shortly thereafter.

Tasanee Development:

The developer is planning on mobilizing and commencing construction on or about May 1.

Streets and Storm:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew concentrated on street sweeping, noxious weed spraying, preparation for Spring Clean-up, traffic counter maintenance, and performing other maintenance activities.

Electrical:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew conducted a planned outage in the Madrona Park area to replace a transformer, replaced several secondary pedestals, assisted the security system installer with power access, installed permanent power for a construction project on 4th Street, replaced two light ballasts at the Community Center, and preformed other system maintenance.

Water/Sewer:

Crew Emphasis:

The crew performed sewer jetting, assisted the Parks’ Department with wood chip hauling, assisted with Spring Clean-up preparation, and performed other system maintenance activities.

Parks, Buildings and Grounds:

Crew Emphasis:

The Town crew assisted by the Cedar Creek work crew worked at Town Hall, Pioneer Park, and Sunnyside Park.