Night construction continues for Tacoma area highways

TACOMA – Drivers who use Interstate 5 through Tacoma can expect overnight ramp closures next week while contractor crews continue building new HOV lanes between Fife and Tacoma. Signed detours will be in place for all ramp closures.

Overnight single- and double-lane closures on both directions of I-5 between Port of Tacoma Road and the Tacoma Mall are also scheduled next week between the hours of 8 p.m. until 6 a.m. the following day.

Monday, April 24

Northbound I-5 collector-distributor exit to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to northbound State Route 167 will close from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 exit to Port of Tacoma Road (exit #136B) will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Tuesday, April 25

Southbound SR 167 ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Northbound I-5 collector-distributor exit to I-705 will close from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Wednesday, April 26

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

27th Street/Portland Avenue ramp to southbound I-5 will close from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

Thursday, April 27

Southbound I-5 exit to southbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 4 a.m. the following day.

Friday, April 28

Southbound I-705 ramps to northbound I-5 and southbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 5 a.m. the following day.

East 38th Street ramp to northbound SR 7 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

East 28th Street ramp to northbound I-5 will close from 11:59 p.m. to 6 a.m. the following day.

Additional information about HOV construction is available at TacomaTraffic.com.