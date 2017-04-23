Lakewood: First quarter crime stats

The crime stats are in for the first quarter and the numbers look good.

Total crime in Lakewood is down 5 percent compared to the same time last year and crimes against persons (or crimes committed by one person against another person) is down 8 percent. It is also the lowest it’s been in two years.

Property crimes have dropped significantly since the end of 2016. That’s attributed to the efforts of Lakewood PD, which busted a vehicle prowl/theft ring in January that was actively prowling the Lakewood Towne Center, as well as other areas up and down the Interstate 5 corridor. Lakewood was able to pinpoint more than 100 theft cases to this ring alone.

Chief Mike Zaro will present more details about the first quarter stats at the City Council’s study session Monday . It’s worth attending to see what else he has to say.