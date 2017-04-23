Interactive map detailing Lakewood’s transportation projects

Improvement projects totaling $56.5 million are planned for Lakewood’s roads over the next six years. Between now and 2018 there are 30 projects slated for completion, totaling $28 million.
That’s a lot.
To help keep people informed the city created an interactive map that will live on the city’s website. It indicates completed (green), in progress (orange) and upcoming (gray) projects on the city’s 431 miles of roadway.
Here’s a look at some of the more visible projects:
- South Tacoma Way: state Route 512 to 96th Street: Good news, this project is expected to wrap up by summer. When finished South Tacoma Way will be wider with shared bike lanes, concrete curb and gutter and sidewalks. Also added: LED street lighting, updated traffic signals at state Route 512, 100th and 96th streets and new pavement. A gateway entrance sign with the neighborhood designation will be built in the island at 100th Street.
- South Tacoma Way: Steilacoom Boulevard to 88th Street: Road widening continues for shared bike lanes, concrete curb and gutters, sidewalks, LED street lighting, new traffic signal at Steilacoom Boulevard and 88th Street intersection and new pavement. A second right turn lane will be added to Steilacoom Boulevard onto South Tacoma Way to make it safer and faster to pass through the intersection.
- Gravelly Lake Drive: 100th Street to Bridgeport Way: This sidewalk project also adds curb and gutter to Gravelly Lake Drive from 100th Street to Bridgeport Way Once completed there will be continuous sidewalks on Gravelly Lake Drive from 112th Street to Bridgeport Way.
- Lakewood Drive reconstruction/overlay: 100th Street to Steilacoom Boulevard: Pavement reconstruction planned from 100th Street to Steilacoom Boulevard. New curb and gutter and concrete sidewalks will be added to the western side of the road.
- Sidewalks are coming to Lakeview Ave/112th St from Kendrick St to Steilacoom Boulevard to improve pedestrian safety as part of a state Department of Transportation-funded project to mitigate for the high-speed trains that will soon pass through the city.
2017-18 projects
- 2017 chip seal program Oakbrook
- Repave Onyx Drive SW from 87th to 89th streets
- Military Road and 112th Street safety improvements
- Safety improvements to 40th and 96th streets
- Gravelly Lake Drive improvements Washington Boulevard to Nyanza
- Gravelly Lake Drive improvements, 59th Street to Steilacoom Boulevard
- Safe Routes to Schools: John Dower and Phillips roads
- Dekoven Drive traffic calming project
