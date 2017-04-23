Interactive map detailing Lakewood’s transportation projects

Improvement projects totaling $56.5 million are planned for Lakewood’s roads over the next six years. Between now and 2018 there are 30 projects slated for completion, totaling $28 million.

To help keep people informed the city created an interactive map that will live on the city’s website. It indicates completed (green), in progress (orange) and upcoming (gray) projects on the city’s 431 miles of roadway.

Here’s a look at some of the more visible projects:

South Tacoma Way: state Route 512 to 96 th Street: Good news, this project is expected to wrap up by summer. When finished South Tacoma Way will be wider with shared bike lanes, concrete curb and gutter and sidewalks. Also added: LED street lighting, updated traffic signals at state Route 512, 100 th and 96 th streets and new pavement. A gateway entrance sign with the neighborhood designation will be built in the island at 100 th Street.

2017-18 projects