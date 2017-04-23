Former Lakes Lancer to Graduate BYU

Nearly 4,270 students will be awarded degrees this week in graduation ceremonies at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. Former Lakes High School graduate Elizabeth “Lizzy” Badger (Class of 2013) will be among 3,508 graduates receiving Bachelor Degrees.

She will graduate Magna Cum Laude, from the Marriott School of Management, with a degree in Recreation Management. Elizabeth has already begun working for the City of Roy, Utah as Program Coordinator within their Parks and Recreation department.