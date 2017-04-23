Find out what’s happening – and what’s coming – at the Lakewood History Museum

Submitted by Chuck Mathias

Tuesday, April 25th at 7:00 pm, Lakewood Museum Manager Emma Pierce will provide an update on what’s been keeping her busy since becoming the first paid professional to occupy her position. Her guiding principle has been Lakewood History Society’s commitment to manage and grow the museum’s exhibits and collections.

Among the objectives achieved this year have been, in her words, “getting the collections into the system [and] enhancing our social media presence” (check us out on Facebook and Instagram). She’ll also discuss what’s on display currently in the museum, some changes she’s recently made, and updates on what she has planned (exhibit-wise) for the future.

As always, the program is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood.