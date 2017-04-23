The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Find out what’s happening – and what’s coming – at the Lakewood History Museum

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Chuck Mathias

Tuesday, April 25th at 7:00 pm, Lakewood Museum Manager Emma Pierce will provide an update on what’s been keeping her busy since becoming the first paid professional to occupy her position. Her guiding principle has been Lakewood History Society’s commitment to manage and grow the museum’s exhibits and collections.

Among the objectives achieved this year have been, in her words, “getting the collections into the system [and] enhancing our social media presence” (check us out on Facebook and Instagram). She’ll also discuss what’s on display currently in the museum, some changes she’s recently made, and updates on what she has planned (exhibit-wise) for the future.

As always, the program is free and open to the public. Refreshments served.

St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 10630 Gravelly Lake Dr SW, Lakewood.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *