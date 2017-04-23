Construction Alert: Point Defiance Bypass Track and Signal Work

To improve safety, new traffic signal timings went into effect April 20 at DuPont-Steilacoom Rd and I-5 in DuPont.
Signal revisions affect traffic at Exit 119 in DuPont
- Recent changes to the timing of three sets of traffic signals at this exit have resulted in longer wait times than normal, but also have improved the safety of motorists.
- The change synchronized all three sets of stop lights, allowing traffic to flow between the JBLM gate, the two highway ramps, and the intersection of Barksdale/DuPont-Steilacoom/Wilmington roads.
- Motorists now must wait for the traffic signals to cycle through all three intersections, which has changed the wait times for vehicles.
- The intent of this new configuration is to prevent backups on the overpass, which often lead to cars and trucks stopped across the railroad tracks.
- WSDOT and Sound Transit want to ensure drivers and pedestrians are safe around trains. It was a promise made to the community when the new railroad route was designed and we are committed to keeping it.
- Beginning this fall, 14 passenger trains will be traveling through this intersection each day at speeds up to 79 mph. WSDOT and Sound Transit want to prevent tragedies at this intersection, and keeping vehicles from being caught on the tracks is a key part of it.
- WSDOT is monitoring traffic flow to determine if improvements can be made. New signage will help ensure your safety and keep traffic moving more smoothly.
- We appreciate driver patience while adjusting to new signs and signals that are in place. Some drivers may find alternative routes a better choice.
