CAMA fundraising event to help provide Service Dogs to Veterans

PUYALLUP – Save the date. The quarterly CAMA – Canine Alert & Medical Assistance – fundraising event is happening at 3:00 PM May 13th 2017, at Y Sports Bar and Grill in Spanaway, Wash., to raise funds to place Service Dogs with Disabled Veterans in need.

Sponsored by Mike and Sonya Novak and the Y Sports bar and Grill funds are being raised to support CAMA in their goal of placing 22 service dogs this year. 22 is symbolic of the 22 veterans that end their lives daily. CAMA hopes by placing service dogs with veterans in need they will curb the 22 number this year.

The event will include a progressive raffle of items donated by Warfighter Boone Cutler, Gruntstyle, Disgruntled Decks, Military Luggage Company, Diamond Dog Food and many other sponsors. The main event will be a raffle for a $300.00 tattoo from the winners artist of choice.

Raffle tickets will be sold at the door, with all proceeds going to benefit CAMA, and help relieve the cost of placing service dogs with veterans in need. The proceed also will help with Service Dog care and training, and fund scholarships for the placement of more Service Dog candidates from CAMA with Disabled Veterans in need.

In addition to training and placing Service Dog candidates with Disabled Veterans in need, CAMA has developed an ongoing project to create training videos designed to teach anyone to train their own Service Dog correctly. Disabled persons can train their Service Dog themselves according to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), the law which defines what a Service Dog is and protects their use. Novak and Dekker will feature prominently in these videos as Patterson and CAMA work with Novak to complete Dekker’s training.

CAMA’s ultimate goal is to create the nation’s first regional Service Dog School, which would provide “Service Dog Boot Camp” for Disabled Veterans, continued training and support for all disabled persons who need Service Dogs, and help provide Service Dogs to persons in need from all walks of society.

For more information about CAMA, please contact Craig Patterson at (541) 530-7480 or visit CAMA’s Facebook page, @servicedogschool.

For local information in the Puyallup area: feel free to contact Mike Cooter Novak 253-961-6857 or camatodaymn@gmail.com