HopeSparks serves over 120 new children and families per month

Submitted by Joe LeRoy, President and CEO

I am sure you are well aware that Pierce County is currently experiencing a shortage of quality mental health services for those in need. We know firsthand; HopeSparks is currently serving over 120 new children and families per month, while another 50 or more cannot get into services right away.

This is a problem! Did you know that Pierce County has above national averages for youth depression, suicide, violent crime, and that one in five adults in Pierce County has a diagnosable mental health condition?

How is HopeSparks responding to this crisis? Our focus is on children and families, early life, prevention, and setting individuals on a path toward success so that they do not end up in crisis. We are using evidence-based approaches that are both cost effective and time sensitive, focusing on high quality services. We believe that early life matters, and that building adult capacity is a pathway to great outcomes for children, families, and communities.

In 2016, we launched our Kids Can’t Wait Campaign, which will increase access to critical mental health services for 500 additional children annually. Phase One is complete, furthering our impact by offering a warm, inclusive, and stigma-reducing environment for those seeking mental health services. Phase 2 will add eleven new office spaces to our Tacoma Office, allowing us to increase services by adding new staff to our therapy team. Our hope is to complete this project by the end of 2017 and begin staffing the new space in 2018. We are also rapidly expanding our Infant Mental Health services for children age zero to three years old, working with families in their homes to reduce the impact of early childhood adversity, poverty, and toxic stress.

In the shorter term, HopeSparks is proud to announce a partnership with CHI Franciscan PAR (Prevent, Avert, Respond) Initiative and the Jordan Binion Project to begin offering a series of FREE Mental Health First Aid classes for Parents, Family Members, and Caregivers in Pierce County. Youth Mental Health First Aid is an eight hour class that builds understanding of the importance of early intervention and teaches the risk factors and warning signs of mental health challenges that are common among adolescents. Participants will learn about intervention and risk of suicide or harm. Additionally, they will gain skills in listening non-judgmentally, giving reassurance and information, and encouraging appropriate professional and self-help.

Mental Health First Aid efforts are happening all across Pierce County and are geared toward specific populations. HopeSparks is proud to be a partner in these efforts for families and caregivers. These efforts will not only improve the understanding of mental health disorders, but also continue to reduce stigma in our community around getting the help that individuals need to be successful.

To learn more about how to register visit hopesparks.org/youth- mental-health-training/