Combo Ace Hardware, Self-Storage coming to DuPont

The City of DuPont has received a permit application for a 3-story building with office and retail.

Date of permit application: April 17, 2017

Date of determination of completeness: April 21, 2017

Date of notice of application: April 24, 2017

Comment due date: May 8, 2017

Project Description: The proposal is for use of a 1.13 acre site for a 3-story self-storage building with an associated leasing office and ground floor retail. The total building floor area will be 92,545 square feet. The site is currently vacant. Twenty new parking spaces will be added to the adjacent daycare parking lot as part of a reciprocal parking agreement.

Project Location: 1585 McNeil Street, DuPont, WA

Project Applicant: Site+Plan+Mix LLC

Environmental Review: The City of DuPont has reviewed the proposed project for probable adverse environmental impacts and expects to issue a mitigated determination of nonsignificance (MDNS) for this project. The optional DNS process in WAC 197-11-355 is being used. This may be your only opportunity to comment on the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Agencies, tribes, and the public are encouraged to review and comment on the proposed project and its probable environmental impacts. Comments must be submitted by the date noted above to:

Jeff Wilson, AICP

Planning Director and City SEPA Official

City of DuPont

1700 Civic Drive

DuPont, WA 98327

(253) 912-5393

jwilson@dupontwa.gov

The following environmental conditions may require special measures to mitigate the adverse environmental impacts of the proposal: Noise, light and glare, vehicular traffic, and cultural resources mitigation measures are anticipated. (Note: These conditions are in addition to mitigation required by the development regulations listed below.)

Required Permits — The following local, state and federal permits/approvals are needed for the proposed project:

City Permits and Approvals: SEPA Environmental Determination, Building Permits, Site Plan and Design Review Approval, Fire Suppression/Fire Alarm Permits, Plumbing/Electrical/Mechanical Permits, Grading Permit, Site Development Permit, Right-of-Way Use Permit, Water Service/Connection Permits and Development Agreement.

Other Permits and Approvals: Trash Enclosure Location Approval by LeMay, Inc., Sanitary Sewer Permits by Pierce County, NPDES Permit by Department of Ecology

Required Studies: Environment Checklist dated March 28, 2017; Stormwater Site Plan dated March 17, 2017; Traffic Study dated April 13, 2017; Geotechnical Findings Report dated November 11, 2016.

Public Comment – The public may comment on this notice of Type III application and Optional SEPA DNS by submitting written comments to the City of DuPont by 5 p.m., May 8, 2017. The City intends to issue the SEPA MDNS with a 14-day appeal period and will accept comments on the Type III application up to the Public Hearing. Copies of all application plans and documents may be viewed at City Hall.

Public Hearing — A public hearing has been tentatively scheduled for June 14, 2017 at 10:30a.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall, located at 1700 Civic Drive, DuPont. A notice of public hearing will be issued in accordance with DMC 25.175.030.