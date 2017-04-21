UPS hosting Senior Art Show

TACOMA, Wash. – University of Puget Sound’s 2017 Senior Art Show opens Wednesday, April 26, at 5 p.m. An opening reception will be held that night, 5–7 p.m., at Kittredge Gallery and everyone is welcome. This free exhibition is the highlight of the year, showcasing graduating senior art students’ thesis work.

The artworks on view offer a lively and engaging opportunity to see a variety of pieces by these emerging artists. Each of the 14 students has created a body of work that shows their skills and ideas. The artists are:

Molly Agan

Gaby Berman

Mary Brehove

Katharine Etsell

Lianna Hamby

Lauren Hecker

Rory Jacobs

Maggie Langford

Bryce Monser

Owen Putz

Olivia Sherman

Hailey Shoemaker

Morgan Travieso

Ethan Ziemba

The 2017 Senior Art Show is a celebration of the effort that the students have put in and, in its own way, an exhibition of the present and future of visual art, as interpreted by these young Pacific Northwest artists. The exhibitors worked over the past semester on these projects, doing workshops and critiquing art with their cohort, while strengthening their research, ideas, and methods. They started these investigations in upper division classes, independent studies, and summer research projects.

Kittredge Gallery serves as a teaching tool for the Department of Art and Art History, and a cultural resource for both the university and the community at large, exhibiting work by noted regional and national artists. Exhibits and talks are free and open to the public.

An Opening Reception will be held Wednesday, April 27, 5–7 p.m., Kittredge Gallery at the University of Puget Sound, N. 15th St. at N. Lawrence St., Tacoma, Wash.