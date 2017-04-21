Pierce County Library System hosts free movie and talk to improve end-of-life

TACOMA – Join community members and watch and discuss an acclaimed PBS Frontline documentary “Being Mortal,” which examines the relationships between patients nearing the end of their lives and the doctors who serve them.

In the movie, featuring renowned surgeon and best-selling author Atul Gawande, MD, “Being Mortal” focuses on living a good life–all the way until the very end-of-life. Offered by Pierce County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center and Pierce County Library System, this free film screening will be followed by guided discussions facilitated by staff from CHI Franciscan Health’s Hospice and Palliative Care.

Attendees will learn how older adults, families and caregivers can focus on improved quality of life, and feel more prepared to weigh different options at the end-of-life and communicate health care decisions. The film and discussion will occur at seven locations across Pierce County during May, in observance of Older Americans Month.

Tillicum Pierce County Library

14916 Washington Ave. SW, Lakewood

Tuesday, May 2, 2 p.m.

Summit Pierce County Library

5107 112th St. E., Tacoma

Saturday, May 6, 1 p.m.

University Place Pierce County Library

3609 Market Place W., Suite 100

Wednesday, May 10, 7 p.m.

South Hill Pierce County Library

15420 Meridian E., South Hill

Saturday, May 13, 2 p.m.

Lakewood Pierce County Library

6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood

Monday, May 15, 4:30 p.m.

The Pierce County Aging and Disabilities Resource Center provides an access point for people seeking information and assistance about programs or services for older adults or adults with disabilities. Services range from a brief phone conversation to more in-depth conversations in the home setting.

CHI Franciscan Health’s Hospice and Palliative Care is one of the largest hospice providers in Washington and focuses on improving quality of life by managing pain and symptoms, communicating with patients and family members, and supporting families in making informed choices.

More information about the film screening and discussion: www.piercecountylibrary.org/files/library/older-americans-monthbeing.pdf. No registration is required.