Erica Cox named Rotary Educator of the Month

Erica Cox has worked for Clover Park School District for six and a half years…all at Harrison Preparatory School. Words describing her are excellence, driven and quality.

Erica has been a tremendous teacher in the social studies department, leading the department through the implementation and integration of International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program and Diploma Program pedagogy and instructional practices.

This school year, Erica shifted roles and became Harrison Prep’s full-time International Baccalaureate coordinator. During her first year in this role, Erica successfully guided Harrison Prep through two accreditation program reviews— Advanced Education Accreditation and International Baccalaureate Middle Years Program. Her guidance and work with staff has grown as she leads and co-leads on-going professional development.

She has also been mentoring five new teachers who have joined the Harrison Prep staff this year…all while serving as the department chair.

Her efforts toward improving Harrison Prep for all students are astounding. Lakewood Rotary congratulations Erica.