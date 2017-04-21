Dylan Brammer Pages for Rep. Kilduff

OLYMPIA– Dylan Brammer, a student at Steilacoom High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Sponsored by state Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), Dylan is the son of Joyce Walters-Mullins and John Brammer of Steilacoom.
Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.
