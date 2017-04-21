Celebrate Community 2017

Submitted by Tacoma Narrows Rotary

The fourth annual “Celebrate Community” dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th, from 5:30-7:30 pm at Curtis Junior High. Celebrate Community features a great dinner, community and PTSA awards, and interviews with Curtis students who are receiving college scholarships from Tacoma Narrows Rotary. This year’s keynote speaker will be Chris Daniels, KING 5 reporter. We will also hear from Andrea Guebelle, 2016 Olympian from University Place. Tickets are $25 per person. Contact Dr. Jay Mosser for reservations or other information: jkjjmosser@aol.com.