The Suburban Times

The community newspaper for DuPont, Fircrest, Lakewood, Steilacoom and University Place

Celebrate Community 2017

By Leave a Comment

Submitted by Tacoma Narrows Rotary

The fourth annual “Celebrate Community” dinner is scheduled for Saturday, April 29th, from 5:30-7:30 pm at Curtis Junior High. Celebrate Community features a great dinner, community and PTSA awards, and interviews with Curtis students who are receiving college scholarships from Tacoma Narrows Rotary. This year’s keynote speaker will be Chris Daniels, KING 5 reporter. We will also hear from Andrea Guebelle, 2016 Olympian from University Place. Tickets are $25 per person. Contact Dr. Jay Mosser for reservations or other information: jkjjmosser@aol.com.

Subscribe to The Suburban Times

Receive the email edition of The Suburban Times to your inbox each morning - Free of Charge.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *