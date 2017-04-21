Bates: Northwest Now episode focuses on sexual assault and awareness

Every 98 seconds, someone in America is sexually assaulted. It’s a problem that affects both genders and all ages.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and in this edition of Northwest Now, we take a closer look at this problem. We’ll hear from the Sexual Assault Center of Pierce County and Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist.

Plus, we’ll talk to a counselor about what victims can do and some preventative measures everyone can take.

“Because most people know the victim and the perpetrator, it’s (sexual assault) not dealt with as well as people think,” Stephanie Sacks, Clinical Director for the Sexual Assault Center for Pierce County, told Northwest Now host Tom Layson.

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.