Pierce County Council passes 2017 Comprehensive Plan amendments

The Pierce County Council passed 6-1 Ordinance 2017-6s which adopted the 2017 Comprehensive Plan amendments with no changes to current Agricultural Resource Land (ARL) policies.

The Pierce County Comprehensive Plan sets the direction for accommodating and directing growth and development in unincorporated portions of the county. The county’s zoning and development regulations are based on this policy document.

The amendments to the Comprehensive Plan include;

Minor changes to the urban growth area boundary

Identifying additional areas for potential annexation

Changes to land use policies and text

Changes in the Land Use Designation Map

Of note, the ordinance included proposed amendments to county policies for designating Agricultural Resource Lands (ARL) and associated land use designation changes. The amendments stemmed from a study commissioned by the county council in 2016. The council voted 4-3 to de-designate two properties from ARL.

In September 2016, the county council directed the Planning and Public Works Department to conduct an analysis and review of the initiated amendments. Other advisory bodies have reviewed the amendments and made recommendations including the applicable Land Use Advisory Commissions and the Pierce County Regional Council. The Planning Commission reviewed the amendments at public hearings on January 11, 18, and 25, 2017 and forwarded its recommendation to the council on February 1, 2017.

More detailed information on the amendments is available at the Pierce County Planning and Public Works webpage at www.piercecountywa.org/2016CompPlanAmendments.