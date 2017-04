Submitted by Jeff Beha, Pierce College

Pierce College Raiders baseball team is ranked #4 in the NWAC Conference. We welcome #2 ranked Lower Columbia Red Devils on Saturday. Games are FREE and held at Mt. Tahoma H.S.

We will have Smokingzees BBQ in the left field parking lot. The doubleheader starts at 1:00 p.m. We are hoping for great Saturday weather. Come enjoy.