New traffic signals lengthen cycle time in DuPont

On Wednesday 4/19/17, the contractor for Sound Transit and WSDOT integrated the 3 sets of traffic control signals on both sides of I-5 Exit 119, and at the intersection of Barksdale AVE/Wilmington DR. This integration of traffic lights was intended to improve the safety of vehicles by mitigating vehicles queuing at the rail stop. Unfortunately the integration of the traffic lights has lengthened the traffic signal cycle time up to 3 minutes; creating longer wait times and longer queuing.

This is not satisfactory to the City of DuPont and we are engaging with WSDOT on this issue.

If you would like to address this directly with Sound Transit and WSDOT, their project websites links are below. Point of Contact for WSDOT is Janet Matkin, Communication Manager for WSDOT Rail, Freight, and Ports Division, 360-705-7966, MatkinJ@wsdot.wa.gov.