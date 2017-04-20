Muri’s bill supporting Puget Sound Partnership signed into law

Submitted by Washington State House Republican Communications

The governor signed a bill sponsored by Rep. Dick Muri, R-Steilacoom, that would help the on-going efforts of the Puget Sound Partnership. The Partnership leads the region’s collective effort to restore and protect Puget Sound. The new law makes a change to their reporting requirements. The adjustment will give the Partnership more flexibility and increase their ability to mobilize restoration projects.

“This is a really good day for my district. With more than forty miles of Puget Sound coastline, the work of the Partnership is vital to our region,” said Muri. “This change will help them get important restoration efforts completed.”

Every two years, the Puget Sound Partnership is required to produce a State of the Sound science work plan. The plan identifies recommendations for improvements to their ongoing work in Puget Sound. Because of the short interval for updates, they are in a continuous planning mode.

Muri’s bill changes the frequency of the report from every two years, to four years. By reducing the frequency of the updates, the proposal would help free up the Puget Sound Partnership’s resources. This would allow them to focus on meeting restoration performance targets.

House Bill 1121 was signed by the governor on April 19, 2017.