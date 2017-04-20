The Suburban Times

Mark Your Calendars for Plant Sale in Steilacoom

Submitted by Jan Lucas

Are you working in your yard and garden while dodging raindrops? Have you found plants that have become overgrown and out of place? Consider digging up those plants and donating them to the Steilacoom Garden Club for our annual plant sale.

On Saturday, May 13, 2017, the Garden Club’s annual plant sale will be held at Lafayette and Wilkes Street in the Town tennis courts.

Perennials, annuals, ground cover, herbs, and many more plants will be available for purchase. Also available are free starts of the Steilacoom flower, which is an heirloom prairie flower once prolific on the flats near Western State Hospital.

Local vendor SHABBY SHEIK will have whimsical home and garden art to enhance those empty spaces.

If you have plants to donate, please call Rosemarie at 253-267-3688.

MARK YOUR CALENDARS FOR MAY 13–PLANT SALE IN STEILACOOM!!

