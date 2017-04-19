P2PU coming to Pierce County libraries

TACOMA – Learn from peers at P2PU—Peer 2 Peer University—an online and in-person series of courses, at Pierce County Library System this spring. Through P2PU’s Learning Circles of peer-led study groups, adults will learn online and in-person with trained facilitators from the University of Washington Information School.

“P2PU is an exciting and proven concept,” said Georgia Lomax, executive director of Pierce County Library. “It makes learning fun—and learning should be fun. The P2PU learning circles give adults a space and place to learn in a comfortable, safe environment—learning from each other and through the online and in-person content for each course.”

Pierce County Library will host three Learning Circles that will give individuals an opportunity to learn and share varying perspectives:

Gig Harbor Pierce County Library, 4424 Point Fosdick Drive NW – Fundamentals of Public Speaking

April 28, May 5 and May 12, 3-4:30 p.m.

Fife Pierce County Library, 6622 20th St. E. – Introduction to Astronomy

May 5, May 12 and May 19, 11-1 p.m.

Lakewood Pierce County Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW – Mindfulness

May 2, May 16 and May 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

P2PU is a non-profit organization, founded in 2009, to facilitate learning outside of institutional walls. Its 2015 Learning Circles pilot project in the Chicago Public Library proved successful, with participants showing ten times the retention rate of participants who took more traditional massive open online courses or MOOCs. The combination of online and in-person learning in libraries proved to be a more successful learning route, especially for first-time online learners.

Each Learning Circle will serve up to 12 adult participants. For more information about the dates, times and locations, visit P2PU.pcls.us. Register at P2PU.pcls.us. An understanding of basic computer/technology skills and a willingness to participate in a group learning environment is a pre-requisite to enroll in the free P2PU courses.

Pierce County Library’s partnership with the University of Washington and a grant award from the Knight Foundation sponsor P2PU at Pierce County Libraries.

For more information about the Learning Circles, or to register: P2PU.pcls.us.