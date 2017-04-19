Lakeview Hope Academy earns Achievement Award

LAKEWOOD, WASH.—Clover Park School District’s Lakeview Hope Academy, an elementary school in Lakewood, is one of 280 schools across the state to earn a 2016 Washington Achievement Award. Lakeview Hope Academy was recognized for closing the achievement gap among black students.

Award-winning schools were notified last week via email by State Superintendent Chris Reykdal and State Board of Education Acting Chair Kevin Laverty. This is the eighth year the state has recognized outstanding achievement in Washington schools.

The awards use the Washington State Achievement Index and are based on statewide assessment data for the three previous years. The Achievement Index measures school performance, emphasizing improvement and recognition. Schools must have at least 95 percent participation on state tests to qualify for recognition. Priority and Focus schools are only eligible for Closing the Achievement Gap. Find more information about Priority and Focus schools at k12.wa.us/StudentAndSchoolSuccess.

“I am proud to award nearly 300 schools with this honor,” said Reykdal, “These schools help Washington lead the way in innovative education and access to high-quality learning opportunities. To all of those honored, thank you for your dedication to Washington students, families and the future.”

Schools are recognized in seven categories:

Overall Excellence

High Progress

English Language Arts Growth

Math Growth

Extended Graduation Rate (only awarded to high and comprehensive schools)

English Language Acquisition

Closing the Achievement Gap

“I commend the teachers, staff and administrators at Lakeview Hope Academy,” said CPSD Superintendent Debbie LeBeau. “This honor reflects their hard work to ensure student success.”

The award-winning schools will be honored on Friday, May 3 at Olympic Middle School in Auburn School District, which is an award winner for Closing the Achievement Gap.

The Achievement Index is the only statewide school accountability system recognized by both the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction and State Board of Education. The Achievement Index measures student proficiency in math, English language arts, science, student growth, and college and career readiness. Educators, families, and community members can use the Index to identify areas of strength and improvement in Washington’s schools.

