Julia Kilduff Pages for Mom in State House

Julia Kilduff, a student at Curtis Junior High School, served as a page last week in the Washington State House of Representatives. Julia was sponsored by state Rep. Christine Kilduff (D-University Place), who is also her mother.

Julia is also the daughter of Colleen Kilduff. Pages perform a wide variety of responsibilities, from presenting the flags to distributing amendments on the House floor. In addition to contributing to the efficient operation of the Legislature, pages receive daily civics instruction, draft their own bills, and participate in mock committee hearings.