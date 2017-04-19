Dance Theatre Northwest presents “Fascinating Rhythms” in University Place

Submitted by Dance Theatre Northwest

Dance Theatre Northwest presents “Fascinating Rhythms” ~ A Community Dance and “Arts Are Education” Performance at the University Place Library Atrium, Saturday, April 22nd at 7:00 PM. 3609 Market St. University Place, WA 98466 (Between 37th St W and Bridgeport Way W).

The performance is free, handicapped accessible and open to the public. Guest performer, Katherine Rose Neumann, back from New York, will be featured along with DTNW Company members Oceana Thunder, Madeline Ewer, Philandra Eargle, and Neil Alexander. Dance Theatre Northwest dancers, Jr Dance Ensemble members and guests will be presenting a program of contemporary, ballet, jazz, and exciting tap pieces with an accompanying lecture by artistic director and choreographer, Melanie Kirk-Stauffer.

Highlights include “Fascinating Rhythm” a Gershwin thirties based jazz piece featuring Oceana Thunder and Neil Alexander; “The Reef’,” a contemporary dance fantasy inspired by the glass art work of James Minson now on exhibition at the Tacoma Museum of Glass and a popular swing style piece to Big Band favorite, “Sing, Sing, Sing.”

Dance Theatre Northwest is a 501-c-3 non-profit organization committed to making dance as an important art form accessible to individuals and groups and to assisting future dancers and artists. Dance Theatre Northwest is currently offering Ballet, Jazz, Tap, Musical Theatre, Stretch, Conditioning & Dance Exercise Classes & Performance Opportunities for Adults, Teens & Children at 2811 BRIDGEPORT WAY WEST #24, UNIVERSITY PLACE/TACOMA, WA 98466. Phone & SMS Text: (253) 778-6534 For more information visit our website www.DTNW.org