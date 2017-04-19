Chloe Clark earns State’s Highest Award

Steilacoom Historical School District is proud to announce that Chloe Clark Elementary School earned a Washington Achievement Awards for 2016; ranking it among the best-performing schools academically in Washington State. Chloe Clark Elementary, serving students preschool through 3rd grade is recognized for Overall Excellence.

Kathi Weight, superintendent of the Steilacoom Historical School District said, “We are extremely proud of our staff, the high quality instruction they provide, and their unwavering commitment to every student’s success.”

The Washington Achievement Awards are sponsored by the Washington State Board of Education and the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction. They celebrate Washington’s top-performing schools and recognize achievement in many categories. This highly-selective award is based on our school’s performance on the Washington State Achievement Index.

The Washington Achievement Award is given in seven categories: Overall Excellence, High Progress, English Language Arts Growth, Math Growth, Extended Graduation Rate (high and comprehensive schools only) English Language Acquisition, and Achievement Gap.

Chloe Clark Elementary Schools will be honored, along with the state’s other award winning schools, during a ceremony on May 3, 2017, at Olympic Middle School in Auburn, WA.