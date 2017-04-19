Bates Technical College instructor wins esteemed state award

TACOMA, Wash. – Bates Technical College instructional designer Bryce Battisti was recently selected as a 2017 Anna Sue McNeill Assessment, Teaching and Learning Award recipient. The award recognizes a faculty member’s ability to positively affect student learning in a public two or four-year college in Washington state.

The college hired Battisti in 2010 as an adjunct science instructor. A year later, he transitioned to full-time status and developed transfer science courses, which are pre-requisites for allied health programs. Since his hire, Battisti established key community relationships to help Bates high school science students perform fieldwork and learn plant identification and invasive-species control. Tenured in 2015, Battisti has focused on increasing the amount of online courses the college offers.

President Ron Langrell said, “This exceptional honor exemplifies Bryce’s dedication to effective teaching, technical education, and improved student learning. This highlights our exceptional instructors, and we are proud that a Bates faculty member has received this award for the second consecutive time.”

In the nomination, Executive Vice President and Chief Academic Officer Al Griswold described Battisti, who also teaches science courses, as “an excellent teacher who demonstrates a commitment to exploring opportunities to innovate and collaborate to better serve students and faculty…his skills inspire others to brave the world of innovation and seek to improve,” wrote Griswold.

In an effort to improve the college’s online learning experience, Battisti has successfully taken courses through the rigorous Quality Matters (QM) standard, developed numerous transferable science courses, and resurrected the faculty assessment committee. Battisti led the effort to model and implement assessment best practices in both academic and technical education classrooms and labs.

Griswold wrote, “Battisti’s unwavering commitment to superb science instruction and his sense of curiosity, combined with his willingness to innovate compels him to find solutions for struggling students, and success for his faculty peers in connecting course learning objectives to a valid assessment model.”

Battisti will receive his award during the 2017 Assessment, Teaching and Learning Conference, held May 3-5 at the Spokane Convention Center.

For more information about the award, administered by the State Board for Community and Technical Colleges, go to www.sbctc.edu. For more information about Bates Technical College, go to www.bates.ctc.edu, or call 253.680.7000.