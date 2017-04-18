Sister Act coming to TMP in May

Tacoma Musical Playhouse announces its fifth musical of the six-show Mainstage 2016/17 season, Sister Act the Musical.

Enter Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she hides in the one place no one would expect – a Convent! Disguised as a nun under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of friendship, sisterhood and music.

Sister Act is a feel-good musical comedy smash based on the hit 1992 film that was so good it had audiences jumping to their feet! Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. Featuring original music by Tony and 8-time Oscar winner Alan Menken (Newsies, Beauty And The Beast, Little Shop Of Horrors), this uplifting musical was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical.

About the Cast: LaNita Hudson (Deloris Van Cartier); Diane Lee Bozzo (Mother Superior); Maggie Barry (Sister Mary Robert); Kat Fresh (Sister Mary Patrick); Robin Sutton (Sister Mary Lazarus); Dale Bowers (Monsignor O’Hara) ; Russell Campbell (Curtis) ; DuWayne Andrews Jr. (Eddie); Isaiah Parker (TJ); John Miller (Joey); Mathew Michael (Pablo); Lark Moore (Sister Mary Theresa); Linda Palacios (Michelle); and Ashley Koon (Tina).

Sister Act the Musical plays at Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue, Tacoma, WA, 98406.

Friday & Saturday, 7:30PM

Sundays, 2:00PM

Saturday Matinees: May 27th, & June 3rd, 2017, 2:00PM

Adults $31.00

Senior, Military, Students $29.00

Children (12 & under) $22.00

Groups of 10 or more $27.00

All Seating is Reserved

Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at TMP’s Box Office located at 7116 Sixth Avenue, by phone at 253-565-6867, and online at www.tmp.org. Box office is open Tuesday through Friday, 10:00 AM until 6:00 PM.

May 7th, 2017, 7:00 PM

Free Event!

Prior to each TMP Mainstage production is a FREE 90-minute preview presentation. These interactive presentations are designed to enhance the theater-going experience of audience members, whether familiar with the show or not. Attendees will be provided with an enlightening introduction into the history and impact of the story and its creators, the varied technical efforts of TMP to produce each particular show in this theater, and musical highlights presented by the cast. This preview also serves to assist parents in educating their children about an upcoming production and the theater-going experience as a whole.

About the Tacoma Musical Playhouse

Tacoma Musical Playhouse is the largest community theater in the Pacific Northwest. Currently in its 23rd season TMP represents the best of Community Theater with six main stage productions per season. Tacoma Musical Playhouse is also home to TMP Family Theater and CampTMP and is a non-profit arts organization. TMP is a member of the American Association of Community Theatre. Special thanks to TMP’s 2016/2017 season sponsors including ArtsFund, City of Tacoma, The Dimmer Family Foundation, Jason Light at Edward Jones University Place, The Florence B. Kilworth Foundation, The Gottfried & Mary Fuchs Foundation, Greater Tacoma Community Foundation, Heritage Distilling Co., and Horizons Foundation.

Tacoma Musical Playhouse, 7116 Sixth Avenue |Tacoma, Washington 98406 |253-565-6867 or www.tmp.org