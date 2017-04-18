Pierce College recognized by Emergency Food Network

In recognition of our commitment to help fight hunger in the local community, Pierce College was presented with Emergency Food Network (EFN)’s Civic Partner Award during a special event on April 12.

During EFN’s annual Recognition Breakfast, local companies and organizations were honored for their involvement in a number of ways.

Pierce College was recognized for holding food drives on campus, organizing groups to volunteer and sort food donations, and for having employees serve on EFN’s Board of Directors and Ambassador Board.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.