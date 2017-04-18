Classic Movie Night to feature Chaplin’s City Lights

The Steilacoom Museum Association presents City Lights, the 1931 silent movie written, directed by and starring Charlie Chaplin. The film will be shown at the lower level of the museum on April 21 at 7:00. Cost is 2 bits with free popcorn.

The story involves The Tramp who falls in love with a blind girl and develops a turbulent friendship with an alcoholic millionaire. Critics consider this Chaplin’s masterpiece and one of the greatest films of all time. The Library of Congress in 1991 cited it to be culturally, historically and aesthetically significant, and in 2007 The American Film Institute ranked it 11th on its list of the best American films ever made.