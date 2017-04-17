TAM’s Cultural imPRINT Exhibition Opens April 22

Tacoma, WA – Cultural imPRINT: Northwest Coast Printsreminds us of the local Northwest talent and cultural beauty inherent in works by artists from various First Nations and Native tribes along the Pacific Coast. Take advantage of this special exhibition to see vibrant works from the Northwest Coast.

You’ll be surprised at how your perception of native art expands! TAM’s Haub Curator of Western American Art Faith Brower has partnered with co-curator India Young from Victoria, B.C., to bring together a selection of approximately 45 prints by Northwest Coast Native and First Nations artists.

“This exhibition is really about how artists create community through their work,” said Young. “Artists visualize their nationhood and territory. Cultural knowledge and design are passed from print to print and generation to generation. Prints circulate a sense of belonging.”

Cultural imPRINT proudly boasts a cultural narrative, showcasing the remarkable 50-year history (six decades) of Northwest Coast Native prints and presenting works from the Northwest Coast Indian Artists Guild alongside works by contemporary printmakers. The artists, both Native American and First Nations emerge from along the Northwest coast, a region that extends roughly 2,000 miles from the Columbia River where Oregon meets Washington and northward to the coastal regions of Alaska and British Columbia.

Aside from their geographical commonalities, more than 25% of the artists in this exhibition are connected by familial ties, including father and son Robert Davidson and Ben Davidson (Haida) and father Joe David and daughter Marika Swann (Nuu-chah-nulth, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation). The exhibition also features local artist Shaun Peterson (Coast Salish – Puyallup Tribe).

“What’s fascinating about this exhibition is the various interpretations of cultural symbols,” said Brower. “These print works connect people in new ways to the vibrant Northwest communities.”

Today, young Native artists perpetuate this legacy. Ben Davidson and Marika Swan follow in the footsteps of their parents as innovators among the new generation. Prints from regional artists Shaun Peterson, Jeffrey Veregge, and Andrea Wilbur-Sigo have brought visibility to local Coast Salish arts traditions.

Cultural imPRINT: Northwest Coast Prints Exhibition Press Tour, Thursday, April 20, 10:30am – Noon

Reporters are invited to meet the curators and tour the exhibition in advance of its opening. Reporters and media RSVP to AMcNeil by April 18.

Hear from the collaborating curators about this exhibition …… Take advantage of this rare opportunity to hear their informative narratives and stories and ask questions.

Lunch and Learn (free), Wednesday, June 7, Noon – 1:00 pm

Bring your appetite for learning along with your lunch, or pick up a delicious boxed lunch from TAM Cafe! This is your chance to hear from artists, curators, museum staff, and local experts. Lunch and Learn talks are free, and held the first Wednesday of each month at noon in TAM’s Murray Family Event Space.

Third Thursday, July 20, 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm

The museum is open late every Third Thursday with free admission between 5 and 8 pm. Enjoy this exhibition and others, as well as Third Thursday activities and programs.

Free Third Thursdays are generously sponsored by Columbia Bank.

“In the Spirit” Community Festival (free), Saturday, August 19,

Held in partnership with the Washington State History Museum, the annual “In the Spirit” community festival combines both museum’s popular festivals, allowing the community to come together and experience a cultural showcase. The festival features art exhibitions at both museums, a market and a fashion show. Be sure to catch the art exhibitions, as both exhibitions close the next day, August 20. Check this link (www.washingtonhistory.org/visit/wshm/eventsprograms/festivals/spirit/ for more details on this event.