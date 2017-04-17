The Suburban Times

Steilacoom Town Council April 18 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:

  1. Call to Order and Roll Call
  2. Pledge of Allegiance
  3. Consent Agenda
    1. Minutes of April 4, 2017
    2. Approval of Payroll Checks #104837 – #104844 in the amount of $244,723.58
    3. Approval of Claims Checks #104849 – #104905 in the amount of $95,448.65 and Manual Checks #104791 & #104845 in the amount of $250.00
    4. Re-appointment of Theda Braddock to Planning Commission (AB 2794)
    5. 2016 Supplement to the Tacoma-Pierce County Solid Waste Management Plan (AB 2795) (Resolution #1150)
    6. Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2796)
  4. Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
  5.  Presentation
    1. Public Safety Awards
  6. Action Items
    1. Temporary Uses and Structures Ordinance (AB 2749) (Ordinance #1550)
  7. New Items
    1. Nomination to Steilacoom Register of Historic Properties, Steilacoom Grade School/Pioneer School (AB 2793) (Ordinance #1565) (Resolution #1151) (*)
  8.  Reports:
    1. Mayor
    2. Staff – Administrator/Attorney
    3. Council

 

 

