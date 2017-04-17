Steilacoom Town Council April 18 meeting agenda

The Steilacoom Town Council will meet on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 (6:30 pm) in the Steilacoom Town Hall. Following is the meeting agenda:
- Call to Order and Roll Call
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Consent Agenda
- Minutes of April 4, 2017
- Approval of Payroll Checks #104837 – #104844 in the amount of $244,723.58
- Approval of Claims Checks #104849 – #104905 in the amount of $95,448.65 and Manual Checks #104791 & #104845 in the amount of $250.00
- Re-appointment of Theda Braddock to Planning Commission (AB 2794)
- 2016 Supplement to the Tacoma-Pierce County Solid Waste Management Plan (AB 2795) (Resolution #1150)
- Mayor Pro Tempore (AB 2796)
- Audience Input on Non-Agenda Items
- Presentation
- Public Safety Awards
- Action Items
- Temporary Uses and Structures Ordinance (AB 2749) (Ordinance #1550)
- New Items
- Nomination to Steilacoom Register of Historic Properties, Steilacoom Grade School/Pioneer School (AB 2793) (Ordinance #1565) (Resolution #1151) (*)
- Reports:
- Mayor
- Staff – Administrator/Attorney
- Council
