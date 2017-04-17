The Suburban Times

Parks appreciation day April 22

Calling all #IamLakewood volunteers: Parks appreciation day is April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and we need your help!

Work parties are happening at five parks this year:

  • Fort Steilacoom Park: restoring historic cemetery grave markers, plantings, weeding, playground maintenance, trail cleanup.
  • Harry Todd Park: weeding, planting, ivy removal, beach cleaning.
  • Wards Lake Park: trail maintenance, invasive ivy removal, garbage clean up.
  • Springbrook Park: community garden plantnings, spread wood chips.
  • Lakewood Community Garden: preparing beds for growing season.

Bring your garden gloves and tools – we hope to see you there!

Register: Email Cameron Fairfield (cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us). Include name (or organization/school/church group name), number of volunteers, phone number and preferred site location.

