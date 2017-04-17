Parks appreciation day April 22

Calling all #IamLakewood volunteers: Parks appreciation day is April 22 from 9 a.m. to noon and we need your help!
Work parties are happening at five parks this year:
- Fort Steilacoom Park: restoring historic cemetery grave markers, plantings, weeding, playground maintenance, trail cleanup.
- Harry Todd Park: weeding, planting, ivy removal, beach cleaning.
- Wards Lake Park: trail maintenance, invasive ivy removal, garbage clean up.
- Springbrook Park: community garden plantnings, spread wood chips.
- Lakewood Community Garden: preparing beds for growing season.
Bring your garden gloves and tools – we hope to see you there!
Register: Email Cameron Fairfield (cfairfield@cityoflakewood.us)
