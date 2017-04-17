Jim Jensen run for vacant Port of Tacoma seat

Submitted by Patty Mannie, Campaign Manager

Local business leader and commercial real estate specialist Jim Jensen is proud to announce his candidacy for Port of Tacoma, Commissioner.

Jensen recently announced his candidacy at a business networking event for the Pierce County Republican Party. Over 200 people gave Jensen a standing ovation at the end of his speech.

A 5th generation Tacoma businessman, Jensen is the Branch Manager of all the Berkadia Washington State offices and Pierce County’s top commercial real estate businessman having won the coveted Costar Power Broker award. Jensen is ready to put tenacity and strategy to work at the Port of Tacoma, a vital economic driver for the Pierce County region. The Port of Tacoma, established in 1918, started out on 240 acres of land. Today the port covers more than 2700 aces and is one of the top container ports in North America, providing generations of Pierce County residents family wage jobs.

“An open seat on the commissions provides a dynamic opportunity for my experience as a real estate developer to bring additional jobs, tax revenue and future business to the Port of Tacoma” say Jensen.

Jensen a graduate of Seattle Pacific University resides in Fox Island with his wife and two children.

The primary election is August 8, 2017.

www.jensenforport.com