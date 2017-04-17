Help Wildlife as a Habitat Steward

Submitted by Sarah Bruemmer

National Wildlife Federation and Tahoma Audubon Society are offering a specialized 24-hour training to teach you how help others to create and restore wildlife habitat in backyards, schoolyards, and other private and public areas. This program is engaging, fun and highly informative and you get to meet and interact with local conservation professionals and other similarly interested folks.

Expert speakers from University of Washington, Pierce Conservation District, Woodbrook Nursery, WSU Pierce County Master Gardener Program, Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department and more will present on topics such as: rain gardens, gardening for wildlife, native plants, habitat restoration, pollinators and birds, mushrooms and fungi, and much more!

There will be two field trips on Saturday the 6th and 13th. The first will be in partnership with the Tahoma Audubon Society and will focus on bird identification and conservation at Morse Preserve; the second will be in partnership with Northwest Trek Wildlife Park and will feature a hands-on lesson about the NatureMapping program.

WHEN: Four 3-hour classroom sessions the first four Mondays in May from 6:00-9:00pm. Two Saturday field trips (6th, 13th), plan on half days!

WHERE: Adriana Hess Audubon Center (2917 Morrison Rd W, University Place, WA 98466)

COST: $30, includes classroom materials; scholarships are available!

RSVP: Register at nwftacoma.brownpapertickets.com by May 1st. Questions or concerns? Contact Sarah at WAHabitatCoordinator@nwf.org or (206) 577-7809.