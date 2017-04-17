Free Insect Class at Curran Apple Orchard

Submitted by Debbie Klosowski

Learn how to combat coddling moths and other pesky insects at a free workshop taught by Master Gardener Bill Horn on Saturday, May 6, at the Curran Apple Orchard Park, located at 3920 Grandview Dr W in University Place. Mr. Horn will discuss and demonstrate homemade traps from 9am to 10am.

Interested people are asked to rsvp to help determine how many handouts are needed. Participants are encouraged to bring along clean half or one gallon jugs with lids if they wish to help distribute traps within the orchard. After the class, interested volunteers are also needed to help hang “sticky apple traps” throughout the orchard from 10am to noon. Wear old clothes.

For more information, please visit www.curranappleorchard.com