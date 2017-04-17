DAV Harmony 18 elects new Commander

Submitted by DAV Harmony 18

Heinz Haskins, a long-time Lakewood resident, was elected DAV Harmony Chapter 18 Commander on Saturday, April 15th 2017 at its monthly meeting.

Disabled American Veterans (DAV) Harmony Chapter 18 meets monthly on the third Saturday with a potluck lunch at noon, followed by a business meeting at 1PM. The chapter is located at 5604 75th Street West, Lakewood, WA 98496.

Disabled American Veterans is a non-profit charity dedicated to building better lives for America’s disabled veterans and their families. We have over 1 million members nationwide.