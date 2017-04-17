Construction brings overnight ramp closures Tuesday night near DuPont

DUPONT – Drivers using southbound Interstate 5 through DuPont will encounter overnight ramp closures at two locations Tuesday night while contractor crews working for the Washington State Department of Transportation temporarily remove rumble strips for the I-5 – Mounts Rd. to Center Dr. Auxiliary Lane Extension project.

From 11 p.m. Tuesday, April 18 to 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, crews will close the Steilacoom-DuPont Road on-ramp to southbound I-5 and the southbound I-5 exit #118 to Center Drive. During the closure, drivers will follow a signed detour.

In addition, overnight single- and double-lane closures will take place on southbound I-5 within the project limits between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Drivers will soon see narrowed and shifted lanes between Center Drive and Mounts Road. Crews are finishing creating a work zone in the highway median to allow for drainage installation, grading and paving. The narrowed and shifted lanes will be in place until fall of 2017.

