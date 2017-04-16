Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office wins two awards

TACOMA, WA – The National Association of Legal Secretaries (NALS) of Pierce County presented two awards to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office. The first was the award for Outstanding Community Service, 2017.

“Community service and community safety are among our main duties,” said Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. “We appreciate the acknowledgement of our many good people who do so much for the community.”

The Outstanding Community Service award is presented to the Pierce County law firm which has “demonstrated a strong and ongoing commitment to community service.” The nomination letter specifically cited the office’s contribution to the Family Law Clinic for Veterans.

Veterans often face a higher rate of divorce, domestic violence, substance abuse, and homelessness. Some veterans struggling with mental illness, disabilities, and addiction have difficulty completing the necessary steps to address legal issues. The Family Law Clinic for Veterans aims to lessen these burdens by providing assistance with legal issues affecting common and basic human needs.

Volunteer attorneys and support staff from the office, with the Tacoma Pierce County Bar Association’s Volunteer Legal Services, staff the free monthly clinic.

“The need for legal assistance will continue as more service members return to civilian life,” said Prosecutor Lindquist. “Those who have given so much to our country deserve our support.”

In addition to assisting in the clinic for veterans, prosecutor’s office staff volunteer in their communities in a variety of ways, including serving on non-profit boards, volunteer fire departments, and local government councils.

“Community service is not a 9 to 5 job, and it’s not about money,” said award presenter Sylvia Eichman reading from the nomination letter. “Many in our office generously donate their time and volunteer in the community to help those who need help. It’s more than just a way of doing business, it’s an office-wide culture that is widely embraced.”

The second award is Boss of the Year, 2017, presented to Prosecutor Mark Lindquist. The award is presented to one outstanding “Boss” who “exemplifies professionalism and leadership at its finest.”

“It seems easy for Mark to make people believe. His attitude, dedication, drive, and initiative are infectious, but he does so almost effortlessly,” said award presenter Tiffany Johnston reading from the nomination letter. “He goes about his day, shoulders the weight and responsibility of the office, and invites others to look on and see the way a real public servant conducts himself.”

“Our office is blessed with many servant leaders,” said Lindquist. “We are committed to being life-long learners who make our community stronger and safer.”