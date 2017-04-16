Pierce College alum writes and directs debut film “Shards”

When Film Producer Diana Dotter first read Pierce College alum Serena Berry’s debut screenplay, she was inspired. Dotter, executive director for Seattle’s The Film School, saw a unique, raw talent in Berry and knew she had to work with her. Dotter invited Berry to join the Script Development Lab at Pierce College, to spend time fine-tuning her screenplay “Shards.”

The 22-page script was filmed in about 12 days and debuted at Pierce College Fort Steilacoom in March.

Berry’s “Shards” tells the story of a young man who must trade one life for another. The film is inspired by real life experiences, and is a very personal story to Berry.

“This is a truly passionate and inspiring story,” Dotter said. The film has already been submitted to film festivals around the world.

Thanks to a partnership between Pierce College and The Film School, students have the unique opportunity to work with film industry professionals and learn the art of scriptwriting and storytelling.

With faculty including Emmy Award-winning actor Tom Skerrit, writer/director Warren Etheredge and Disney Pixar Consultant Brian McDonald, The Film School is dedicated to elevating the craft of storytelling. Dotter boasts more than 15 years experience in nearly all areas of filmmaking including acting, directing, writing and producing.

The partnership between Pierce College and The Film School continues, and a new Script Development Lab opportunity is currently in the works.

“It was a truly amazing experience to have professionals teach scriptwriting and storytelling from beginning to the end,” Berry said.

To view a behind-the-scenes look at “Shards,” visit bit.ly/2oga9st.

Story reprinted, with permission, from Pierce News website.