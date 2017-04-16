Hear about the experiences of American Muslims at a Lakewood Library event

Learn about the history, culture and politics of being American Muslim at a free event at Lakewood Pierce County Library on April 18 at 7 p.m. Lakewood Library is hosting “American Muslims: History, Culture, and Politics” with a discussion by Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau.

University of Washington Tacoma professor and Associate Vice Chancellor for Research Turan Kayaogly, is presenting. Attendees will learn about four centuries of Muslims in America, from Muslim life and slavery, to race relations and immigration in the 20th century, to the contribution of Muslims in the development of the arts, and learn the ways in which Muslims have been integral to the American experience.

“The debates about American Muslims play prominently in discussions, such as religious freedom, immigration, security and foreign policy,” said Kayaogly. “Focusing on American Muslim experiences, my talk aims to engage the audience on how the debates about American Muslims will shape the future of America.”

Pierce County Library System focuses on helping its communities connect. The American Muslim experience program furthers the Library’s commitment to engage Pierce County communities. The Library System is a neutral convener, welcoming all to talk and share about community interests and issues.

The Humanities Washington’s Speakers Bureau presenters are made up of numerous experts in various fields. Hundreds of presentations such as the American Muslim discussion take place each year in schools, libraries, adult care facilities and other venues, with the goal of reaching as many Washingtonians as possible.

“American Muslims: History, Culture, and Politics” presentation and discussion is a free event at Lakewood Library, 6300 Wildaire Road SW, Lakewood, WA 98499.