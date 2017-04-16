Steilacoom Historical School District is presenting FAMILY. STRONG. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017, from 5:00 – 7:30 pm at Pioneer Middle School in DuPont.

This event is one way the district is recognizing April, the Month of the Military Child. The focus of the evening will be on parenting, health and well-being for district families.

Two separate workshop sessions will provide families with a variety of fun and interactive learning experiences presented by school counselors, social workers, Military and Family Life Counselors and other Joint-Base Lewis McChord programs. A pizza social, face painting, obstacle courses and many resource and activity booths will beoffered to families.

FAMILY.STRONG. is sponsored by Project Safe & Sound (Department of Defense Education Activity Grant) and Steilacoom Kiwanis.

The event will be held at Pioneer Middle School, 1750 Bob’s Hollow Lane in DuPont, WA.