Evergreen Elementary celebrates grand opening on April 20

LAKEWOOD, WASH.–Clover Park School District (CPSD) invites the public and members of the media to the grand opening celebration of Evergreen Elementary School on Joint Base Lewis-McChord (JBLM) on Thursday, April 20 at 5 p.m. Evergreen is the sixth and final CPSD elementary school to be built on Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

The event will include student performances, remarks from CPSD Board President, Dr. Marty Schafer, superintendent Debbie LeBeau and guest speakers, a ribbon cutting and other special presentations and self-guided tours of the uniquely outfitted facilities. Refreshments will be served following the opening ceremony.

Evergreen opened its doors to students and staff on Jan. 3, 2017. The preschool through 5th grade learning facility has a current enrollment of approximately 526 students, with capacity for 761 students. The school is well equipped to support special needs students; part of the tour will showcase its unique accommodations such as specially designed classrooms, therapy suites, custom-built playgrounds and other amenities.

“We are excited to celebrate the opening of this beautiful new school and the many promising futures that will be created here,” stated LeBeau. “We are grateful for the federal funding and partnerships that made Evergreen Elementary, as well the other five new elementary schools on JBLM, a reality.”

Evergreen Elementary was designed by BCRA and built by Skanska. Construction on the new Evergreen Elementary school began in spring 2015. Funding was provided through support from Washington state legislative leaders in Washington D.C. and federal funding from the Office of Economic Adjustment (OEA). Clover Park School District worked with Washington state’s Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to utilize some of its available funding from Washington state’s Capital Construction Assistance program.