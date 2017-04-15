Bates: Dental Assistant instructor selected to serve on accreditation commission

The Commission on Dental Accreditation (CODA) recently selected Bates Technical College Dental Assistant instructor Teri Amundsen to serve on their team as an accreditation commissioner during the 2017-2018 session. Amundsen, who was selected from a nation-wide pool of applicants, will conduct on-site inspections and provide resources and information for all U.S. institutions that seek CODA accreditation.

Dental Assistant instructor Teri Amundsen earned the Exceptional Faculty Award in 2014.

Over the years, Amundsen has recognized several areas in which the accreditation processes and subsequent outcomes could be improved. She successfully presented her innovative ideas and personal insights to the commission.

Dianne Nauer, dean of allied health at the college, said, “Commissioners assume a daunting position of public, institutional, academic, clinical, and fiduciary responsibility and trust at the national level—things Teri already accomplishes on a daily basis here at Bates.”

In addition to running the college’s open-to-the-public dental clinic, teaching students, and serving on multiple boards and committees, Amundsen has guided Bates to unconditional and continuous full accreditation over the past 20 years.

“She has been instrumental in the accreditation of other regional neighboring institutions—the administrators of which routinely ask for and depend upon her help,” added Nauer. “Clover Park Technical College, Pierce College, and Renton Technical College have all benefited from her expertise and time which she graciously donates, but never mentions.”

As a commissioner, she will be represent Bates Technical College for several industry associations and organizations, including the following: American Dental Association, American Dental Education Association, American Association of Dental Boards, Special Care Dentistry Association, American Dental Assistants Association, American Dental Hygienists’ Association, National Association of Dental Laboratories, and American Student Dental Association.

CODA develops and implements accreditation standards that promote and monitor the continuous quality and improvement of dental education programs, making essential accreditation and fiscal decisions about individual educational programs.

CODA has functioned under the auspices of the United States Department of Education since 1952 and has been granted autonomous accreditation authority.

For more information on Bates Technical College’s Dental Assistant program , go to www.bates.ctc.edu/dentalassisting , or call 253-680-7000. For more information about CODA , go to www.ada.org/en/coda .

Originally posted on the Bates Technical College’s Blog.