Mountain View Memorial Park is hosting its 73rd annual Easter Sunday Sunrise Service on April 16 (6:30 a.m. – 8 a.m.). The service will be officiated by Rev. Jim Saxman in the Garden Chapel (if inclement weather, service will be held at the Celebration of Life Center) 4100 Steilacoom Blvd. SW Lakewood with a music performance from the Congregation Christian Church of American Samoa; Fort Lewis Choir.