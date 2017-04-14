Lakewood’s Farmers Market, SummerFest seeks vendors

We are accepting applications from vendors interested in showing at our weekly Farmers Market, held Tuesdays in Towne Center starting June 6, and our annual SummerFEST festival held this year on July 8 at Fort Steilacoom Park.

See below for more:

Lakewood Farmers Market

The Lakewood Farmers Market takes place June 6 – September 12, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesdays in Lakewood Towne Center.

Join our close-knit, friendly family of vendors! We are seeking crafters and artisans. Deadline is May 15.

Click here for the vendor application. Contact Sally Martinez 253-983-7758 for more information.

SummerFEST Vendors

Businesses, health and fitness entrepreneurs, artisans, crafters, and organizations are invited to join Lakewood SummerFEST July 8 and gain exposure to 15,000 people.

With over 25 sporting activities, art, live music, food trucks, international festival, car show and more this free festival engages people of all ages. Contact Sally Martinez at 253-983-7758 or email smartinez@cityofalkewood.us.

Application and event details on our SummerFEST page.