Easter changed everything

Submitted by Lake City Community Church

How can Easter change anything? These days hope can be pretty hard to find. With world unrest, economic uncertainty, and daily stress it is hard to believe that you can find a reason to hope. We believe there is a reason to hope for a brighter future, and it is not dependent on you and me but on something far bigger. Join us to discover how Easter changed everything and find hope for every day!

Come join us as Dr. Jim Kennington, delivers a powerful message – No Other Name! There are multiple opportunities to hear it.

Saturday, April 15 at 4:30 & 6pm
Sunday, April 16 at 8:30, 10:00, & 11:30am.

We will also have a special Good Friday service at 6 & 7:30pm on April 14. We hope you will join us.

Lake City Community Church
8810 Lawndale Ave. SW
Lakewood, WA 98498
www.LC3.COM
(253)582-8040

